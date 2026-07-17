Josh Lowe And Angels Face Tigers On July 17

Lowe is hitting for a .208 BA, .250 OBP and .370 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored 17 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Lowe has recorded three steals on three attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 4 with a home run and an RBI against the Twins.

Troy Melton (5-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.

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