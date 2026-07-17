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Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels

Josh Lowe

Los Angeles Angels • #3 RF

Josh Lowe And Angels Face Tigers On July 17

Josh Lowe and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium, on Friday, July 17 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Lowe has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .208 BA, .250 OBP and .370 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored 17 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 21 runs. Lowe has recorded three steals on three attempts. He is back in action for the first time since July 12, when he went 1 for 4 with a home run and an RBI against the Twins.

Troy Melton (5-1 with a 1.82 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Lowe

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