Josh Lowe And Angels Take On Rangers On July 7

Lowe is hitting for a .212 BA, .248 OBP and .372 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .620 and he has scored 14 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 19 runs. Lowe has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Jacob deGrom (7-5) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.48 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.

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