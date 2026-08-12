Josh Lowe And Angels Face Rangers On Aug. 12

Lowe is hitting for a .202 BA, .264 OBP and .341 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 19 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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