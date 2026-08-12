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Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels

Josh Lowe

Los Angeles Angels • #3 RF

Josh Lowe And Angels Face Rangers On Aug. 12

Josh Lowe and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Lowe has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .202 BA, .264 OBP and .341 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 19 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Cal Quantrill gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.56 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Lowe

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