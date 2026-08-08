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Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels

Josh Lowe

Los Angeles Angels • #3 RF

Josh Lowe And Angels Play Marlins On Aug. 8

Josh Lowe and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Lowe has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .204 BA, .265 OBP and .348 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .613 and he has scored 19 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 2 against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his 25th of the season. He is 12-6 with a 3.68 ERA and 120 strikeouts through 156 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Lowe

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