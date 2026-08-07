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Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels

Josh Lowe

Los Angeles Angels • #3 RF

Josh Lowe And Angels Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 7

Josh Lowe and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lowe has +800 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .201 BA, .259 OBP and .347 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 18 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Tyler Phillips gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Lowe

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