Josh Lowe And Angels Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 7

Lowe is hitting for a .201 BA, .259 OBP and .347 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .606 and he has scored 18 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 22 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Tyler Phillips gets the start for the Marlins, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.53 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.

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