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Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels

Josh Lowe

Los Angeles Angels • #3 RF

Josh Lowe And Angels Face Guardians On May 12

Josh Lowe and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Lowe has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .165 BA, .209 OBP and .291 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .500 and he has scored seven runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (2-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.15 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Lowe

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