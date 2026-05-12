Josh Lowe And Angels Face Guardians On May 12

Lowe is hitting for a .165 BA, .209 OBP and .291 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .500 and he has scored seven runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (2-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 6.15 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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