Josh Lowe And Angels Play Astros On Aug. 19

Lowe is hitting for a .202 BA, .259 OBP and .360 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored 21 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Ethan Pecko starts for the first time this season for the Astros.

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