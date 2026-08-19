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Josh Lowe
Los Angeles Angels

Josh Lowe

Los Angeles Angels • #3 RF

Josh Lowe And Angels Play Astros On Aug. 19

Josh Lowe and his Los Angeles Angels will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Lowe has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lowe is hitting for a .202 BA, .259 OBP and .360 SLG with a 28.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .619 and he has scored 21 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 26 runs. Lowe has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Ethan Pecko starts for the first time this season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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