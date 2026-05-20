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Josh Jung
Texas Rangers

Josh Jung

Texas Rangers • #6 3B

Josh Jung And Rangers Take On Rockies On May 20

Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Jung has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Jung is hitting for a .298 BA, .353 OBP and .468 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 21 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Kyle Freeland (1-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Jung

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