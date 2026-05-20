Josh Jung And Rangers Take On Rockies On May 20

Jung is hitting for a .298 BA, .353 OBP and .468 SLG with a 15% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 21 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Rockies.

The Rockies are sending Kyle Freeland (1-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.22 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.