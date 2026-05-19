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Josh Jung
Texas Rangers

Josh Jung

Texas Rangers • #6 3B

Josh Jung And Rangers Face Rockies On May 19

Josh Jung and his Texas Rangers will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Jung has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Jung is hitting for a .298 BA, .346 OBP and .470 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 20 runs. In 182 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Rockies.

Sammy Peralta will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Jung

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