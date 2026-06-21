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Josh Jung
Texas Rangers

Josh Jung

Texas Rangers • #6 3B

Josh Jung And Rangers Face Padres On June 21

Josh Jung and his Texas Rangers will take on the San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, June 21 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Jung has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Jung is hitting for a .305 BA, .363 OBP and .455 SLG with a 16.2% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 36 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) against the Padres.

Lucas Giolito (2-2) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Jung

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