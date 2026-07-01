Josh Jung And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On July 1

Jung is hitting for a .297 BA, .357 OBP and .447 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 40 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.