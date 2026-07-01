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Josh Jung
Texas Rangers

Josh Jung

Texas Rangers • #6 3B

Josh Jung And Rangers Square Off Against Guardians On July 1

Josh Jung and his Texas Rangers will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Jung has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Jung is hitting for a .297 BA, .357 OBP and .447 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 40 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Guardians.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Jung

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