Josh Jung And Rangers Take On Diamondbacks On May 13
Josh Jung and his Texas Rangers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Jung has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Jung is hitting for a .320 BA, .369 OBP and .503 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored 18 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.