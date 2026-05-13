Josh Jung And Rangers Take On Diamondbacks On May 13

Jung is hitting for a .320 BA, .369 OBP and .503 SLG with a 15.6% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored 18 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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