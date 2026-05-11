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Josh Jung
Texas Rangers

Josh Jung

Texas Rangers • #6 3B

Josh Jung And Rangers Face Diamondbacks On May 11

Josh Jung and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, on Monday, May 11 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Jung has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Jung is hitting for a .331 BA, .382 OBP and .525 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4) in his last game against the Cubs.

Mike Soroka makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Jung

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