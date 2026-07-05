Josh Bell And Twins Take On Yankees On July 5

Bell is hitting for a .247 BA, .304 OBP and .434 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 45 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 59 runs (10th in MLB). He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-5) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (3-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 88 1/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.

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