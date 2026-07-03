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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Face Yankees On July 3

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will face the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Bell has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .412 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 43 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 56 runs (15th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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