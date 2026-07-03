Josh Bell And Twins Face Yankees On July 3

Bell is hitting for a .244 BA, .301 OBP and .412 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 43 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 56 runs (15th in MLB). He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Astros.

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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