Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against White Sox On June 2

Bell is hitting for a .230 BA, .288 OBP and .352 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored 28 runs. In 233 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.

Davis Martin (8-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season.

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