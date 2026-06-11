Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Tigers On June 11

Bell is hitting for a .227 BA, .284 OBP and .364 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .648 and he has scored 32 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Keider Montero (2-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.