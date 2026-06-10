Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Tigers On June 10
Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bell has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .228 BA, .286 OBP and .367 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 32 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 37 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Tigers.
Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.