Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Tigers On June 10

Bell is hitting for a .228 BA, .286 OBP and .367 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 32 runs. In 259 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 37 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.