Josh Bell And Twins Play Tigers On April 9

Bell is hitting for a .270 BA, .404 OBP and .541 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 17% walk rate. His OPS is .945 and he has scored 10 runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Jack Flaherty (0-1) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.