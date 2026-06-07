Josh Bell And Twins Face Royals On June 7

Bell is hitting for a .228 BA, .288 OBP and .346 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .634 and he has scored 30 runs. In 250 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (2-4) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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