Josh Bell And Twins Face Royals On June 5

Bell is hitting for a .232 BA, .293 OBP and .350 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .643 and he has scored 29 runs. In 242 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (4-3 with a 3.23 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 75 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.