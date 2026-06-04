Josh Bell And Twins Take On Royals On June 4

Bell is hitting for a .233 BA, .295 OBP and .352 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .646 and he has scored 29 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the White Sox.

Seth Lugo gets the start for the Royals, his 13th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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