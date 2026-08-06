Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 6

Bell is hitting for a .245 BA, .305 OBP and .413 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 7.7% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 55 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 64 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Royals.

The Royals will send Michael Wacha (5-8) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.51 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 138 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.