Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Reds On April 19

Bell is hitting for a .268 BA, .361 OBP and .465 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 17 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Reds.

The Reds are sending Brady Singer (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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