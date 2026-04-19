Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Reds On April 19
Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will face the Cincinnati Reds at Target Field, on Sunday, April 19 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .268 BA, .361 OBP and .465 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 17 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Reds.
The Reds are sending Brady Singer (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.