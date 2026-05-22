Josh Bell And Twins Play Red Sox On May 22
Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .231 BA, .295 OBP and .364 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 23 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.
The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.