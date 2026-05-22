Josh Bell And Twins Play Red Sox On May 22

Bell is hitting for a .231 BA, .295 OBP and .364 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .659 and he has scored 23 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

The Red Sox will send Payton Tolle (2-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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