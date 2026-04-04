Josh Bell And Twins Face Rays On April 4

Bell is hitting for a .261 BA, .400 OBP and .652 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 16.7% walk rate. His OPS is 1.052, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored nine runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in seven runs (11th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent appearance against the Rays.

Steven Matz (1-0) pitches for the Rays to make his second start of the season.

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