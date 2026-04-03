Josh Bell And Twins Face Rays On April 3

Bell is hitting for a .222 BA, .400 OBP and .667 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is 1.067 and he has scored seven runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Royals.

Joe Boyle (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.