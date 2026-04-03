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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Face Rays On April 3

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, on Friday, April 3 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .222 BA, .400 OBP and .667 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is 1.067 and he has scored seven runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Royals.

Joe Boyle (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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