Josh Bell And Twins Take On Rangers On June 18

Bell is hitting for a .240 BA, .295 OBP and .385 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 35 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 45 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs) against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (3-6 with a 4.86 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.

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