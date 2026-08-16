Josh Bell And Twins Play Phillies On Aug. 16

Bell is hitting for a .253 BA, .315 OBP and .421 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 60 runs. In 483 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 72 runs (20th in MLB). In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.