Josh Bell And Twins Take On Phillies On Aug. 15

Bell is hitting for a .253 BA, .316 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 60 runs. In 479 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 72 runs (20th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (10-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season.

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