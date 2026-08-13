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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Play Phillies On Aug. 13

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Field of Dreams, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Bell has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .255 BA, .316 OBP and .426 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .742 and he has scored 60 runs. In 475 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 72 runs (19th in MLB). He strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Orioles.

The Phillies will send Aaron Nola (3-9) to the mound for his 25th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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