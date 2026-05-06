Josh Bell And Twins Face Nationals On May 6

Bell is hitting for a .218 BA, .300 OBP and .331 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored 21 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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