Josh Bell And Twins Face Marlins On May 14

Bell is hitting for a .213 BA, .283 OBP and .320 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .603 and he has scored 21 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Braxton Garrett will take the mound to start for the Marlins, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.