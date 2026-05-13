Josh Bell And Twins Face Marlins On May 13

Bell is hitting for a .212 BA, .284 OBP and .315 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .599 and he has scored 21 runs. In 162 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (2-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

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