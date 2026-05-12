Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Marlins On May 12
Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will face the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bell has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .218 BA, .291 OBP and .324 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored 21 runs. In 158 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 20 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
The Marlins will send Eury Perez (2-4) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.01 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 41 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.