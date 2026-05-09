Josh Bell And Twins Face Guardians On May 9

Bell is hitting for a .216 BA, .293 OBP and .328 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 21 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

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