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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Face Guardians On May 9

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .216 BA, .293 OBP and .328 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .622 and he has scored 21 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Guardians.

Tanner Bibee (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.58 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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