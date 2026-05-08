Josh Bell And Twins Take On Guardians On May 8

Bell is hitting for a .217 BA, .297 OBP and .333 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 21 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Nationals.

Parker Messick (3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.