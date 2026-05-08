FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Take On Guardians On May 8

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Bell has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .217 BA, .297 OBP and .333 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 21 runs. In 145 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Nationals.

Parker Messick (3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News