Josh Bell And Twins Play Guardians On May 10

Bell is hitting for a .210 BA, .286 OBP and .319 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored 21 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 19 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.28 ERA in 49 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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