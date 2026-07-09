Josh Bell And Twins Play Guardians On July 9

Bell is hitting for a .250 BA, .309 OBP and .430 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 47 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs (15th in MLB). In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (9-4) to make his 19th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.89 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 106 1/3 innings pitched.

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