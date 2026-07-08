Josh Bell And Twins Face Guardians On July 8

Bell is hitting for a .251 BA, .311 OBP and .433 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 46 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs (12th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last game against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (4-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.44 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.