Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 7

Bell is hitting for a .247 BA, .306 OBP and .431 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 45 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.