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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 7

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bell has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .247 BA, .306 OBP and .431 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 45 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Joey Cantillo makes the start for the Guardians, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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