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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 22

Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bell has +460 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .251 BA, .309 OBP and .428 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 50 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.55 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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