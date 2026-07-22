Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 22

Bell is hitting for a .251 BA, .309 OBP and .428 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 50 runs. In 395 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Slade Cecconi (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.55 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.