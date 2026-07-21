Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 21

Bell is hitting for a .251 BA, .309 OBP and .427 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 49 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.73 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.