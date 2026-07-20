Josh Bell And Twins Face Guardians On July 20

Bell is hitting for a .249 BA, .307 OBP and .424 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 48 runs. In 387 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Tanner Bibee makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 3-9 with a 3.90 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.