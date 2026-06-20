Josh Bell And Twins Take On Diamondbacks On June 20

Bell is hitting for a .244 BA, .299 OBP and .396 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 37 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 47 runs (18th in MLB). In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.35 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

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