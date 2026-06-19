Josh Bell And Twins Play Diamondbacks On June 19

Bell is hitting for a .244 BA, .300 OBP and .387 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 36 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 46 runs (19th in MLB). In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Mike Soroka (8-3 with a 3.11 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.