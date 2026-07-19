Josh Bell And Twins Face Cubs On July 19

Bell is hitting for a .248 BA, .305 OBP and .425 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .730 and he has scored 48 runs. In 383 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 60 runs (18th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 4.17 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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