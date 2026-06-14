Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 14

Bell is hitting for a .228 BA, .283 OBP and .364 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 32 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.99 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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