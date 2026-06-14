Josh Bell And Twins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 14
Josh Bell and the Minnesota Twins will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field, on Sunday, June 14 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Bell is hitting for a .228 BA, .283 OBP and .364 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 32 runs. In 272 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 40 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Michael McGreevy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.99 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.