Josh Bell And Twins Play Brewers On May 16

Bell is hitting for a .209 BA, .276 OBP and .316 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 21 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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