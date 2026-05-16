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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Play Brewers On May 16

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .209 BA, .276 OBP and .316 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 21 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Brewers.

Logan Henderson makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Josh Bell

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