Josh Bell And Twins Take On Brewers On May 15

Bell is hitting for a .214 BA, .282 OBP and .325 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 21 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Brewers will look to Coleman Crow (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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