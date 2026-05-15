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Josh Bell
Minnesota Twins

Josh Bell

Minnesota Twins • #56 1B

Josh Bell And Twins Take On Brewers On May 15

Josh Bell and his Minnesota Twins will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Bell has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Bell is hitting for a .214 BA, .282 OBP and .325 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 21 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Brewers will look to Coleman Crow (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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